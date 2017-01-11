January 11, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Tucker Trowbridge, Archbold Buckeye First Baby Of 2017, Arrives Early

by David Pugh
Buckeye Staff Writer
Just seven days into fatherhood, Tom Trowbridge, rural Archbold, holds his week-old son in one arm like he’d been doing it his whole life. His wife Heather gave birth to their first child, Tucker James, at 6:15 am, Monday, Jan. More...

Obituaries

Ruth E. King

Ruth E. King, age 92 years, of Archbold, passed away Jan. More...

Mary L. Riegsecker

Mary L. Riegsecker, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, Jan. More...

Wayne B. McMunn

Wayne B. McMunn, age 92 of Archbold, and previously of Delta, passed away at The Defiance Area Hospice Center after a brief stay. He was born on Feb. 9, 1924, at home in rural Delta to Vern and Dora (Hite) McMunn. More...

People

Archbold Student Heads Local FFA Chapter At FCCC

Ryan Wiemken, Archbold, is the president of the Four County Career Center FFA chapter.  Wiemken is a student in the career center diesel mechanics program.  More...

Honor Students

Miriam Gligorevic, daughter of Marybeth Beck, Claire E. Fry, daughter of Darin and Sheri Fry, and Melissa M. Kinkaid, daughter of Jeffrey and Cindy Kinkaid, all of Archbold; and Kathryn J. More...

Opinion

Fire Truck Deal

Archbold Village Council is ready to make a deal to take over ownership of the Archbold Fire Department equipment.  In fact, council is so ready to become the sole governmental entity managing the fire department that it’s even started tal More...

Old Photo Corner

Church Volleyball Winners   More...

Golden Notes Of Archbold's Memorable Past

Ten Years Ago  Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007   Sauder Village has received official notification an $830,000 share of the state of Ohio capital budget has been earmarked for the village.  More...

Religion

News from the Pew & Pulpit

compiled by Cookie Short

Archbold Evangelical   Sunday: Nick Hudson and worship team, music, offertory. Message, “Mark, The Short Story: The King and His Cross-Mark 8:27-9:1,” Jesse Kahler.  Central Mennonite   More...

Bible Quiz First, Second Place Teams

Above: Winning the opening Bible Quiz meet, Sunday, Jan. 8, at North Clinton Church, was “Flaming Darts,” North Clinton. From left: Joe Richer, Conner Johnson, Derek Aeschliman, and quizzer/coach Cara Foor.  More...

Births

Fulton Co. Health Center   Dec. 31: Kylian Wallace, Pettisville, girl.  Jan. 3: Rachelle & Eddie Burkholder, Archbold, girl; Lauren & Jacob Yoder, Archbold, girl.   More...

Council Tired Of Delays

Township Trustees Question Fire Equipment Agreement

Trucks and equipment used by the Archbold Fire Department are the center of controversy again. More...

PHS Track Champion Now A Teacher, Coach, Father

by David Pugh
Buckeye Staff Writer

(Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series on Lincoln Cobb, who, as a Pettisville High School senior, single-handedly won the 1991 Division III state track & field meet. More...

 

News

Manufactured Home Fire

The Archbold Fire Department was called to a fire in a manufactured home in Colony Meadows about 4:12 pm, Monday, Jan. 9. Andy Brodbeck, AFD chief, said the fire was started by a heater being used to thaw frozen pipes under the home. More...

Good News In Future, Says County Economic Development Director

by David Pugh
Buckeye Staff Writer

News of the economy, particularly the Fulton County economy, is good for the near-term future, Matt Gilroy, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation executive director, said last week. More...

School Board Discusses Sunday Practices

Aaron Rex, superintendent, told the Archbold School Board it should update its policy manual concerning Sunday sports practices during its Wednesday, Jan. More...

Public Record

Archbold Police Log

Dec. 29   8:59 am: Metal object sticking up at Defiance St. More...

Archbold EMS Log

Dec. 21   8:35 pm: Fairlawn Haven, ill, transported to Fulton County Health Center.  Dec. More...

Archbold Fire Log

Dec. 25   12:38 pm: Fire alarm, Fairlawn Apartments, Apt. 54; tenant: Betty Weber; burned food on stove, cancelled.  Dec. 28   7:16 pm: Natural gas leak, 411 Park St., Ohio Gas Company contacted, left in charge of scene.  Dec. More...

Sports

AHS Boys Raise Record To 7-2

The Archbold boys basketball team picked up a pair of non-league wins last week, raising its record to 7-2.  The Streaks dropped Napoleon 66-47, Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Thunderdome, and handed Fairview a 53-39 loss, Saturday, Jan. More...

AHS Wrestlers Second At Woodmore

The Archbold wrestling team competed at the Woodmore A Classic, Friday-Saturday, Jan. More...

Archbold Girls Open League Schedule With Win Over Evergreen

Archbold kept its overall record untarnished at 11-0 and opened the Northwest Ohio Athletic League season with a 39-35 victory at Evergreen, Friday, Jan. 6.  “This was a hard-fought league win,” said Brian Ziegler, AHS head coach. More...

