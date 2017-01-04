January 4, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Demi Wyse, Archbold Buckeye First Baby Of 2016, Has First Birthday Thursday

Demi Jay Wyse will have a very big day tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 5. The daughter of Landon and Rachel Wyse, Archbold, will have her very first birthday, which signals two things. More...

Cobb Reflects On Winning State Track Team Title... By Himself

by David Pugh
Buckeye Staff Writer

(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part article on Lincoln Cobb, his memories of the 1991 Division III state track and field meet when he won two individual titles and the team title by himself, and where he is today.) More...

Lucinda “Cindy” Rose Heckel

Lucinda “Cindy” Rose Heckel, 65, of Archbold, peacefully passed into Jesus’ arms while surrounded by family and friends on New Year’s Day 2017. Cindy was born to Paul and Katie (Huard) Heckel on May 23, 1951. More...

Naomi Ruth Epp Engle

Naomi Ruth Epp Engle, of Wauseon, passed away surrounded by her family at home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.  She had been battling brain cancer since September.  Naomi was born on Dec. More...

Cathy Christine Gariety

Cathy Christine Gariety, 63, of Archbold, passed away Dec. 27, 2016, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, after a short but hard- fought battle with pancreatic cancer.  Cathy was born in Adrian, Mich., to Emerson and Sylvia (Hadd) Knorr on Sept. More...

AHS Girls Raise Record To 10-0

Archbold used a 17-7 firstquarter lead and converted on 17-25 free throws down the stretch to hand Perrysburg its second loss of the season, 53-44, Wednesday afternoon, Dec. More...

Pettisville Girls Hold Off Vikings 43-39

The Pettisville girls basketball team took to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. More...

PHS Beats Rams, Falls To Green Bears In 2 OTs

Pettisville split a pair of boys basketball games last week, beating Tinora 52-33 and dropping a double overtime game to Ottawa Hills 64-61.  Pettisville stands at 5-4 heading into the new year. More...

Breaking News - 3:01 PM

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Free Access

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST TUESDAY. HAZARDOUS WEATHER... More...

Breaking News - 1/4/2017 1:34 AM

Wauseon PD Dash Cam & Body Cam Videos From 12.30 Car Chase - Free Access

This story contains a video Full Story

Man Leads Law Enforcement On Wild Chase

Suspect Rams Wauseon Police Car To Get Away; Officer Uninjured

Jade Herzog, 41, no fixed address, allegedly rammed a Wauseon police car in a bid to get away from police and sheriff deputies during a wild chase that went through Fulton and Williams counties during the late night hours of New Year’s Eve and More...

 

Health Department Urges Citizens To Get FluVaccine

The Fulton County Health Department issued a press release last week urging people to get the influenza vaccine, also known as a flu shot.  “The flu season just really gets going in December, and it goes through March. More...

Aeschliman Receives Haymaker Award

Mike Aeschliman, owner and president of S-W Mills, Archbold, received the National Hay Association annual Haymaker of the Year award at the NHA convention in September.  The award honors NHA members “who show outstanding service, dedicated More...

Klopfenstein Sentenced

Preston Alan Klopfenstein, 21, formerly of Archbold, was mentally ill when he attacked his mother with a steak knife on Sept. More...

Archbold Police Log

Dec. 22 2:44 pm: Advised juvenile not to sit in middle of the road, 200 block Douglas Dr. 5:09 pm: Advised subject about dog running at large, 400 block Vine St. 5:09 pm: Disabled vehicle, S. Defiance St. at south village limits, vehicle was towed. More...

Vehicles Collide

A pickup and a car collided on South Defiance Street near Elm Street about 7:05 pm, Saturday, Dec. More...

Wishes For 2017

The new year has arrived, and we can say goodbye, and perhaps good riddance, to 2016.  Our wishes for 2017 are many. Most important, we hope the economic boom of Archbold and Fulton County continues in 2017.  More...

Remove Your Car Keys

On the front page of this week’s Archbold Buckeye is information about a man who allegedly stole not one or two, but five cars in Williams County during the last days of 2016 and New Year’s Day, 2017.   More...

Golden Notes Of Archbold's Memorable Past

Ten Years Ago Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007 Salvia Divinorum, sometimes known as Diviner’s Sage or just plain salvia, might be seen as an interesting garden or houseplant. More...

News from the Pew & Pulpit

compiled by Cookie Short

United Methodist Church   Sunday: Matt Slawinski, Julie Brink, sound/video; Susan Cheeseman, liturgist; Susie Slawinski, pianist; special music, “For God So Loved The World,” chancel choir. More...

Cancer Support  Living With Cancer support group, Thursday, Jan. 5&19, 7 p.m., Bryan Community Center, Buffalo Rd.   Nursing Mom’s Group  Nursing Mom’s Group, Thursday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m., Crossroads Church, 845 E. More...

