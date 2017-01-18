Top: Samantha Hancock, a pre-school student at Archbold Elementary School, looks intent as she smashes a pie in the face of Dorothy Lambert, AES principal, Friday, Jan. 13. The pies were piles of whipped cream on paper plates. More...
Jan. 6 was just another Friday at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood (Fla.) International Airport when, at 12:55 pm, a man walked out of the restroom and began shooting people. Five people were killed; six were injured. More...
Donald Gigax, age 93, of Jasper, Mich., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Brookdale Adrian, Mich. He was born April 23, 1923, in Archbold, Ohio, to Lawrence and Mary (Kutzli) Gigax, and graduated from Archbold High School. On Oct. More...
Carol Jean Van Valkenburg, 79, entered into eternal peace Jan. 11, 2017, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice house in Summerfield, Fla. Carol was born Jan. 4, 1938, a daughter of the late Peter and Virginia E. More...
Takashi and Francoise Takenaka, Dublin, and Debra Lecklider and the late Michael Lecklider, Ridgeville Corners, announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Mika Takenaka, Columbus, and Nicholas Lecklider, Columbus. More...
Aaron Stuckey, Archbold, recently won first place in the AA Non-Irrigated division of the 2016 National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Yield Contest in Ohio. His corn yielded 254.0476 bushels per acre. More...
Dominic Frey, Pettisville, and Justin Salkowski, Fayette, were named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Heidelberg University, Tiffin. ----- Elizabeth Miller and Jaelyn Rufenacht, both of Archbold, were named to the de More...
The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled that Whirlpool– which has plants in Clyde, Greenville, Findlay, Marion, and Ottawa–and its workers have been damaged by unfair trade practices by China. More...
All six members of Archbold Village Council will be on hand when they next meet with the German Township Trustees. Council confirmed that decision at its Monday, Jan. 16 meeting. The two groups are set to meet Monday, Jan. More...
Members of Archbold Village Council returned Kevin Morton, as council president at their Monday, Jan. 16 meeting. Morton was the only nominee for the position. He abstained from voting for himself. More...
Dan Bruner was elected as the new Pettisville School Board president at its organizational meeting, Monday night, Jan. 9. Brent King was elected vice president. Bruner has served on the school board for 22 years. More...
Archbold Community Library officials spent $430,694.62 during 2016, which was $42,520.82 more than was received in revenue, library board members were told. The board was given the figures during its Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting. More...
A 22-year-old Archbold man faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia after scuffling with a police officer during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. More...
Archbold kicked off its defense of its Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball title with a 63-39 drubbing of Swanton, Thursday Jan. 12. Archbold capped off the week with a 55-46 win over visiting Ottawa Hills (5-5), Saturday, Jan. More...
“The fruit of light is found in all that is good and right and true.” This verse is from the book Ephesians, which area Bible quizzers studied for the second Northwest Ohio Bible Quiz meet at West Clinton Mennonite Church, Sunday, Jan. More...