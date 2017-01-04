(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part article on Lincoln Cobb, his memories of the 1991 Division III state track and field meet when he won two individual titles and the team title by himself, and where he is today.) More...
Lucinda “Cindy” Rose Heckel, 65, of Archbold, peacefully passed into Jesus’ arms while surrounded by family and friends on New Year’s Day 2017. Cindy was born to Paul and Katie (Huard) Heckel on May 23, 1951. More...
Cathy Christine Gariety, 63, of Archbold, passed away Dec. 27, 2016, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, after a short but hard- fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Cathy was born in Adrian, Mich., to Emerson and Sylvia (Hadd) Knorr on Sept. More...
Pettisville split a pair of boys basketball games last week, beating Tinora 52-33 and dropping a double overtime game to Ottawa Hills 64-61. Pettisville stands at 5-4 heading into the new year. More...
Suspect Rams Wauseon Police Car To Get Away; Officer Uninjured
Jade Herzog, 41, no fixed address, allegedly rammed a Wauseon police car in a bid to get away from police and sheriff deputies during a wild chase that went through Fulton and Williams counties during the late night hours of New Year’s Eve and More...
The Fulton County Health Department issued a press release last week urging people to get the influenza vaccine, also known as a flu shot. “The flu season just really gets going in December, and it goes through March. More...
Mike Aeschliman, owner and president of S-W Mills, Archbold, received the National Hay Association annual Haymaker of the Year award at the NHA convention in September. The award honors NHA members “who show outstanding service, dedicated More...
Dec. 22 2:44 pm: Advised juvenile not to sit in middle of the road, 200 block Douglas Dr. 5:09 pm: Advised subject about dog running at large, 400 block Vine St. 5:09 pm: Disabled vehicle, S. Defiance St. at south village limits, vehicle was towed. More...
The new year has arrived, and we can say goodbye, and perhaps good riddance, to 2016. Our wishes for 2017 are many. Most important, we hope the economic boom of Archbold and Fulton County continues in 2017. More...
On the front page of this week’s Archbold Buckeye is information about a man who allegedly stole not one or two, but five cars in Williams County during the last days of 2016 and New Year’s Day, 2017. More...
Cancer Support Living With Cancer support group, Thursday, Jan. 5&19, 7 p.m., Bryan Community Center, Buffalo Rd. Nursing Mom’s Group Nursing Mom’s Group, Thursday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m., Crossroads Church, 845 E. More...