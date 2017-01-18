January 18, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

A Pie For The Principal

Top: Samantha Hancock, a pre-school student at Archbold Elementary School, looks intent as she smashes a pie in the face of Dorothy Lambert, AES principal, Friday, Jan. 13. The pies were piles of whipped cream on paper plates. More...

Be Aware Of Surroundings When Traveling, Says Wixom

by David Pugh
Buckeye Staff Writer

Jan. 6 was just another Friday at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood (Fla.) International Airport when, at 12:55 pm, a man walked out of the restroom and began shooting people. Five people were killed; six were injured. More...

Special Sections

Obituaries

Ruth Ann Nafziger

Ruth Ann Nafziger, age 86 years, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Jan. More...

Donald Gigax

Donald Gigax, age 93, of Jasper, Mich., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Brookdale Adrian, Mich.  He was born April 23, 1923, in Archbold, Ohio, to Lawrence and Mary (Kutzli) Gigax, and graduated from Archbold High School.  On Oct. More...

Carol Jean Van Valkenburg

Carol Jean Van Valkenburg, 79, entered into eternal peace Jan. 11, 2017, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice house in Summerfield, Fla.  Carol was born Jan. 4, 1938, a daughter of the late Peter and Virginia E. More...

Click here for all stories

People

Couple To Wed On Cruise Ship

Takashi and Francoise Takenaka, Dublin, and Debra Lecklider and the late Michael Lecklider, Ridgeville Corners, announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Mika Takenaka, Columbus, and Nicholas Lecklider, Columbus.  More...

Stuckey Places In State Corn Yield Contest

Aaron Stuckey, Archbold, recently won first place in the AA Non-Irrigated division of the 2016 National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Yield Contest in Ohio. His corn yielded 254.0476 bushels per acre. More...

Honor Students

Dominic Frey, Pettisville, and Justin Salkowski, Fayette, were named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Heidelberg University, Tiffin.  -----  Elizabeth Miller and Jaelyn Rufenacht, both of Archbold, were named to the de More...

Click here for all stories

Opinion

Peaceful Transition Of Government

Of the nations of the world, America stands out for many, many reasons. One of the most important is the peaceful transition of government.  More...

Golden Notes Of Archbold's Memorable Past

Ten Years Ago  Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2007   Leah Michelle Delgado is the Archbold Buckeye First Baby of the Year. Her parents are Kayle Grossheim and Louie Delgado, Ridgeville Corners.  More...

Fighting Back

The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled that Whirlpool– which has plants in Clyde, Greenville, Findlay, Marion, and Ottawa–and its workers have been damaged by unfair trade practices by China.  More...

Click here for all stories

Council, Trustees Meet Mon. About Fire Dept.

All six members of Archbold Village Council will be on hand when they next meet with the German Township Trustees. Council confirmed that decision at its Monday, Jan. 16 meeting. The two groups are set to meet Monday, Jan. More...

Economy Strong, Mayor Says

One of the major factors in assessing the health of the Archbold economy is the village municipal income tax collections. Last year, the tax collection was record-setting. More...

Council Discusses Personnel Issues In Executive Session

Archbold Village Council met behind closed doors for about 57 minutes to discuss two personnel matters said Jeff Freyman, mayor.  Council met in executive session during its Monday, Jan. More...

Morton Returns As Council President

Members of Archbold Village Council returned Kevin Morton, as council president at their Monday, Jan. 16 meeting.  Morton was the only nominee for the position. He abstained from voting for himself. More...

 

News

Pettisville School Board Organizes For 2017

Dan Bruner was elected as the new Pettisville School Board president at its organizational meeting, Monday night, Jan. 9.  Brent King was elected vice president.  Bruner has served on the school board for 22 years. More...

Students Call Out Gericke’s Name

When Dorothy Lambert, Archbold elementary principal, was having whipped cream pies thrown in her face as part of a fundraiser to support the ABC 4 Maddy Foundation Friday, Jan. More...

Library Spends $42,520 More Than It Took In During 2016

Archbold Community Library officials spent $430,694.62 during 2016, which was $42,520.82 more than was received in revenue, library board members were told.  The board was given the figures during its Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting.  More...

Click here for all stories

Public Record

Man Scuffles With Police

A 22-year-old Archbold man faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia after scuffling with a police officer during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. More...

Wood Burner Chimney Pipe Starts Jan. 11 Fire

An old, weakened stovepipe from a wood-burning stove in a Pettisville garage started a fire, Wednesday, Jan. More...

Archbold Woman Among Those Indicted

Shawn M. Gilbert, 43, Archbold, was one of seven people indicted by the Fulton County Grand Jury in its Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.  The indictment charges her with a single count of theft.  More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

AHS Boys Win League Opener

Archbold kicked off its defense of its Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball title with a 63-39 drubbing of Swanton, Thursday Jan. 12. Archbold capped off the week with a 55-46 win over visiting Ottawa Hills (5-5), Saturday, Jan. More...

AHS Girls Stay Perfect At 13-0

The Archbold girls basketball team kept its record unblemished at 13-0, 2-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with a non-league victory over Holgate and an NWOAL win at Swanton last week. More...

Four Archbold Wrestlers Compete At Maumee Bay

Brian Becher, Archbold head wrestling coach, took four of his wrestlers to compete in the Maumee Bay Classic, Friday- Saturday, Jan. More...

Click here for all stories

Religion

News from the Pew & Pulpit

compiled by Cookie Short

Archbold Evangelical   Sunday: Nick Hudson and worship team, music, offertory. Message, “Mark, The Short Story: Jesus Expects Salt!- Mark 9:2-29,” Jesse Kahler.  Central Mennonite   More...

Organizations

Single & Parenting  Single & Parenting group, Mondays, 6:30 p.m., West Clinton Mennonite Church, 18029 Co. Rd. C, Wauseon.   Mood Disorders  Women’s Mood Disorders support group, Tuesday, Jan. More...

Bible Quizzers

“The fruit of light is found in all that is good and right and true.” This verse is from the book Ephesians, which area Bible quizzers studied for the second Northwest Ohio Bible Quiz meet at West Clinton Mennonite Church, Sunday, Jan. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed