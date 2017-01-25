January 25, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

2017 Pettisville Homecoming Court

Pettisville High School celebrates its boys basketball Homecoming when the Blackbirds host Ayersville, Saturday, Feb. 4.  More...

Minister Opens Jan. 23 Meeting Of Village Council, Township Trustees

It’s not unusual for a public meeting to open with a moment of silence or even a short prayer. The Monday, Jan. 23, joint meeting of the German Township Trustees and Archbold Village Council opened with an address by a local minister. More...

Art Show Attendees

Rachelle Weirauch, Fayette, right, and her children Trevor, 4, middle, and Trey, 8, view some of the two-dimensional art on display at the Archbold Elementary School Art and Music Show, Thursday, Jan. 19. More...

Obituaries

Erma Kauffman

Erma Kauffman died of natural causes on Jan. 20, 2017, at the age of 82.  She was born Erma Mae King on May 17, 1934, on a farm in Fulton County, Ohio. More...

Dale Short

Dale Edward Short was born in his family’s home outside of Archbold, Ohio on Aug. 5, 1926, to Clarence and Mary (Schmucker) Short.  He was 90 years old when he died at St. Vincent- Mercy Hospital, Toledo, on Thursday evening, Jan. More...

B. Louise Trowbridge

Barbara Louise Gear Trowbridge, age 92, of rural Archbold, passed away the evening of Jan. 20, 2017, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Cent ers-Bryan, surrounded by her family.  Louise was born Jan. More...

People

Honor Students

Area students named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Bowling Green State University:  Alec Zaborniak, Alyssa Kempf, Carly Short, Annika Johnson, Christopher Thuma, Zachary Belknap, Kinsey Smith, Jase Grosjean, Rebecca Schmu More...

Honor Students

Gavin Morton and Paige Peterson, both of Archbold, were named to the president’s list for the 2016-17 first semester at Miami (Ohio) University.  Students must rank in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division to More...

Sports

Streaks Win Chuck Forward Duals

Archbold High School hosted the 27th annual Chuck Forward Wrestling Duals, Saturday, Jan. More...

State Duals Begin Today

The Division III State Duals wrestling tournament begins today, Wednesday.  Otsego, seeded seventh, and Toledo Christian, seeded 10th, face off at 5 pm in the first round of Sub-Region 17B at Swanton.  Archbold, seeded sixth, squares off ag More...

AHS Girls Raise Record To 15-0 With Wins Over Stryker, Wauseon

Ranked second in Division III in last week’s Associated Press poll, the Archbold girls basketball team handily disposed of Stryker and Wauseon last week to raise its record to 15-0, 3-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.  The Streaks t More...

Recipe Corner

Arugula And Curried Pecan Salad

Recipe Corner

1 teaspoon curry powder 1/4 teaspoon sugar 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1/2 cup pecan halves 2 tablespoons Sherry vinegar 1 tablespoon honey 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive More...

St Rt. 66-Co. Rd. 24 Report, Recommendation Delayed

Bob Seaman, Archbold village engineer, said the final engineering feasibility report of the proposed realignment of St. Rts. 66 and 2 over what is now Co. Rd. More...

Village, Township Reach Accord On Fire Department

Archbold Village Council and the German Township Trustees reached an accord on the transfer of ownership of the Archbold Fire Department equipment. In a Monday, Jan. 23 meeting, the two sides worked out a deal both agreed to in less than an hour. More...

County Fire Departments To Receive New AEDs From Heart Radiothon Proceeds

Seven fire departments in Fulton County will be the major beneficiaries of the 2017 Heart Radiothon, which airs Thursday, Feb. 9. More...

 

News

Pettisville Students Win Art, Writing Awards

Seven Pettisville students have received awards from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program.  Three students– Samantha Tilley, a junior, and seventh graders Keilah Fish and Lyla Heising– will have their works move on for nat More...

Honor Band Participants

Archbold High School band students who performed with the Fulton County Honor Band, Sunday, Jan.  More...

Art And Music At Elementary

Students and their parents enjoyed a wide variety of artwork and musical performances by students at the Archbold Elementary School Art & Music show. More...

Public Record

Man Issued Summons On Menacing Charge

Grant Schroeder, 30, rural Wauseon, has been issued a summons to appear in Fulton County Western District Court on a charge of menacing. More...

Granddaughter Of Local Couple Killed In Crash

The granddaughter of an Archbold couple died as a result of a two-vehicle crash, Thursday, Jan. More...

Cordoba Serving Sentence In Lebanon

Just over one year ago, Romauldo Cordoba, Jr., 40, Archbold, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he shot and killed Joshua McJilton, 27, Oceanside, Calif.  The shooting occurred about 1 am, April 25, 2015, when Cordoba was confronting his More...

Opinion

A New Information Landscape

Post-truth. Fake news. Alternative facts.  These are the new buzzwords in today’s media landscape, and they are disturbing.  In reality, the names may be new, but the base concept has a long history. More...

Golden Notes Of Archbold's Memorable Past

Ten Years Ago  Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007   David Weber of Archbold is back from the dead.  While standing in line for a hot dog at Archbold High School during a Dec. More...

Religion

Rookie Bible Quizzers

The 19 Northwest Ohio rookie Bible quizzers were treated with a special all-rookie fun match after a challenging day of quizzing over the book of Ephesians, Sunday, Jan. 15.  More...

News from the Pew & Pulpit

compiled by Cookie Short

Archbold Evangelical   Sunday: Nick Hudson and worship team, music, offertory. Message, “Mark, The Short Story: Jesus The truth-teller-Mark 10:1-12,” Jesse Kahler.  Central Mennonite   More...

Organizations

Agriculture Education  Pettisville Agriculture Education Adult Ed Advisory Committee, Monday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Pettisville High School ag room. Topic: grain marketing expectations.   Senior Center  More...

