Super Streak Friday Has Hawaiian Theme

The Archbold Elementary School “Super Streak Friday” had a Hawaiian theme on Jan. 27. More...

Northwest State Must Cut $900,000

Northwest State Community College is in a financial bind that requires college officials to cut $900,000 from the next budget year, which starts July 1, 2017. More...

Park Board Won’t Follow ‘No Sundays’ Rule

The Archbold Park Board said Archbold Parks & Recreation activities will continue to be held on Sundays during its Wednesday, Jan. More...

Special Sections

Obituaries

Gertrude (Seiler) Hitt

Gertrude (Seiler) Hitt, age 89, of Archbold, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. She passed away at Defiance Area In-patient Hospice. More...

Dean E. Miller

Dean E. Miller, age 72 years, of Archbold, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 27, 2017, at Hospice in Defiance, surrounded by his loving family.  He was born Feb. More...

Dorothy J. Timmons

Dorothy J. Timmons, age 85, of Wauseon, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2017, at the Genoa Retirement Village in Genoa. She was born on Feb. 26, 1931, to Harry and Verna (Rettig) Brink, near Holgate. More...

Opinion

St. Rt. 66: Who Decides?

There seems to be some question over how, exactly, a final decision will be made on the St. Rt. 66-St. Rt. 2 realignment project.  The proposal is to reroute the two state highways outside the village along what is presently Co. Rd. 24. More...

Golden Notes Of Archbold's Memorable Past

Ten Years Ago  Wednesday, Feb. More...

OLD PHOTO CORNER

OLD PHOTO CORNER: James Hensal, Archbold   Village legal council, administers the oath of office to newly elected and reelected village officials at the council meeting Monday evening, Jan. 7, 1980. From left: Hensal; Richard   More...

Religion

News from the Pew & Pulpit

compiled by Cookie Short

Archbold Evangelical   Sunday: Nick Hudson and worship team, music, offertory. Message, “Mark, The Short Story: Mark 9:2-29,” John Mueller, Sonlight Community Church, Angola, Ind.  Central Mennonite   More...

Most Individual Quiz-Outs

Colossians served as the study material for the Northwest Ohio Bible Quiz meet at North Clinton Church, Sunday, Jan. 29. These three teams were recognized for having the most individual quiz-outs in the Jan. 15 and 29 meets combined. More...

Births

Fulton Co. Health Center   Jan. 20: Alexzandrea Torres, Archbold, girl.  Jan. 23: Shane & Amanda Carr, Wauseon, girl. _________________________   More...

Breaking News - 2/3/2017 1:35 PM

Fayette Woman Dies In Crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on US 20 near County Road 19 in Gorham Township, Fulton County, Friday morning, Feb. 3.     More...

No Clear Answers In St. Rt. 66 Decision-Making, Funding Process

Bob Seaman, Archbold village engineer, said the exact decision-making process for the proposed realignment of St. Rts. More...

County Fares Well In New State Auditor Report

David Yost, Ohio Auditor of State, says Fulton County is fairly healthy, financially. Last week, Yost released his new fiscal physical tool designed to help cities and counties look at their fiscal health before making budgetary decisions. More...

 

News

Archbold Kindergarten Registration Dates

The Archbold school district has announced kindergarten registration dates for the 2017-18 school year.  The school will register students who turn five years old by Aug. 1.  Registration is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9 am-6:30 pm; Wednesday, Feb. More...

Public Record

Archbold Police Log

Jan. More...

Western District Court News

(Note: In the listing of traffic offenses, the first number is actual speed; the second, legal speed. More...

Public Meetings

School Board  Pettisville School Board, Monday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., library, Pettisville School, 232 Summit St.   Trustees  Clinton Township Trustees, Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m., 5736 Co. Rd. 15-1, Wauseon.  More...

Business

Honor Students

Several Archbold students were recently named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall term at Bluffton University:  Shayla Hayes*, Emily Short*, Emma Cobb, Shelby Miller, Ruthie Stuckey, Ethan Zaerr.  More...

Sports

AHS Girls Stay Perfect At 17-0

Ranked second in Division III in last week’s Associated Press poll, Archbold kept its record untarnished at 17-0, 4-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with victories over Springfield and Patrick Henry last week. More...

AHS Wrestlers Fall In Regional Quarterfinals

Archbold gave a determined effort in the Region 17 quarterfinals of the Division III State Duals wrestling tournament, Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Swanton, but fell short in their bid to advance, losing 38-21 to the Bulldogs in the finals. More...

Blue Streaks Shoot Down Patriots, Steal Pirates’ Booty For Two Victories

Bryce Williams scorched the nets for 28 points to lead Archbold to a 67-40 Northwest Ohio Athletic League win over visiting Patrick Henry, Friday, Jan. More...

