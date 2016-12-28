Requests To Separate Archbold, Delta From Respective Townships Voted Down
The Fulton County Commissioners denied the requests of Archbold and Delta to separate from their respective townships. The decision came before almost 40 people in the commissioners chambers, a crowd representing both sides of the issues. More...
Jennifer Kidder, director of the Archbold Parks & Recreation Department, told the Archbold Park Board that the Archbold Music District held its first meeting. Speaking during the Wednesday, Dec. More...
Area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Northwest State Community College, Archbold. Sutdents must earn at least a 3.5 gpa to qualify. A * denotes a 4.0 grade point average. Archbold More...
Trisha Goldsmith, center back, who was the 1992 Pettisville Homecoming Queen, and her court presided over the Homecoming game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 1992. While the queen was dressed in black, her attendants wore identical purple outfits. More...
Christmas Sunday United Methodist Church Sunday: Matt Slawinski, Julie Brink, sound/video; Jami Nathan, liturgist; Susie Slawinski, pianist; Jami Nathan, childrens moments; special music by bell choir. More...
Archbold and Pettisville renewed their boys and girls basketball rivalries last week, with the Streaks winning both contests. The AHS boys team won 57-34, Friday, Dec. 23, while the girls team was victorious 58-38, Thursday, Dec. 22. More...
When the state of Ohio begins requiring all students to take the American College Test (ACT) or the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), expect scores to decline, said Aaron Rex, superintendent of the Archbold School District, at the Monday, Dec. More...
The Archbold Elementary School Super Streaks for December were announced at a Super Streak assembly, Friday, Dec. 16. Super Streaks are elementary students who have demonstrated respectful, responsible, and safe behavior. More...
Aaron Rex, superintendent of the Archbold School District, said about 82% of the junior class can pass the new Ohio graduation requirement. Members of the Class of 2018 are required to take seven exams, known as endof course exams. More...
The estimated Fulton County unemployment rate for November was 4%, the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services said. The 4% rate is unchanged from October. Unemployment in the county started the year at 6%, dipped to 4.4% in April, h More...
Dec. 16 1:07 pm: Report of marijuana, Archbold High School, no marijuana found. 5:13 pm: Unlock vehicle 1200 block Short-Buehrer Rd. 5:08 pm: Citation to Alicia Perez, 23 Archbold, disobeyed traffic signal, N. Defiance St. at W. More...
The 2016 version of the Archbold-Pettisville boys basketball rivalry was contested Friday, Dec. 23, in a packed Bird Cage. Archbold had too much firepower for the Birds and took home a 57-34 nonleague victory. More...