It’s not unusual for a public meeting to open with a moment of silence or even a short prayer. The Monday, Jan. 23, joint meeting of the German Township Trustees and Archbold Village Council opened with an address by a local minister. More...
Rachelle Weirauch, Fayette, right, and her children Trevor, 4, middle, and Trey, 8, view some of the two-dimensional art on display at the Archbold Elementary School Art and Music Show, Thursday, Jan. 19. More...
Dale Edward Short was born in his family’s home outside of Archbold, Ohio on Aug. 5, 1926, to Clarence and Mary (Schmucker) Short. He was 90 years old when he died at St. Vincent- Mercy Hospital, Toledo, on Thursday evening, Jan. More...
Barbara Louise Gear Trowbridge, age 92, of rural Archbold, passed away the evening of Jan. 20, 2017, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Cent ers-Bryan, surrounded by her family. Louise was born Jan. More...
Area students named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Bowling Green State University: Alec Zaborniak, Alyssa Kempf, Carly Short, Annika Johnson, Christopher Thuma, Zachary Belknap, Kinsey Smith, Jase Grosjean, Rebecca Schmu More...
Gavin Morton and Paige Peterson, both of Archbold, were named to the president’s list for the 2016-17 first semester at Miami (Ohio) University. Students must rank in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division to More...
The Division III State Duals wrestling tournament begins today, Wednesday. Otsego, seeded seventh, and Toledo Christian, seeded 10th, face off at 5 pm in the first round of Sub-Region 17B at Swanton. Archbold, seeded sixth, squares off ag More...
Ranked second in Division III in last week’s Associated Press poll, the Archbold girls basketball team handily disposed of Stryker and Wauseon last week to raise its record to 15-0, 3-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. The Streaks t More...
Archbold Village Council and the German Township Trustees reached an accord on the transfer of ownership of the Archbold Fire Department equipment. In a Monday, Jan. 23 meeting, the two sides worked out a deal both agreed to in less than an hour. More...
Seven Pettisville students have received awards from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program. Three students– Samantha Tilley, a junior, and seventh graders Keilah Fish and Lyla Heising– will have their works move on for nat More...
Just over one year ago, Romauldo Cordoba, Jr., 40, Archbold, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he shot and killed Joshua McJilton, 27, Oceanside, Calif. The shooting occurred about 1 am, April 25, 2015, when Cordoba was confronting his More...
Post-truth. Fake news. Alternative facts. These are the new buzzwords in today’s media landscape, and they are disturbing. In reality, the names may be new, but the base concept has a long history. More...