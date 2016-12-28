December 28, 2016 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Separation Denied

Requests To Separate Archbold, Delta From Respective Townships Voted Down
The Fulton County Commissioners denied the requests of Archbold and Delta to separate from their respective townships. The decision came before almost 40 people in the commissioners chambers, a crowd representing both sides of the issues. More...

Park Board Hears About First Music District Meeting

Jennifer Kidder, director of the Archbold Parks & Recreation Department, told the Archbold Park Board that the Archbold Music District held its first meeting.  Speaking during the Wednesday, Dec. More...

Special Sections

Obituaries

Donald E. Yoder

Donald E. Yoder, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away Monday evening, Dec. More...

June E. Hinchcliff

June E. Hinchcliff, 95, of Easton, Pa., died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. More...

Merle J. Short

Merle J. Short, 76, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Fulton County Health Center.  Merle was born on Sept. 7, 1940, near Archbold, to Sylvan R. More...

Click here for all stories

People

Honor Students

Area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Northwest State Community College, Archbold.  Sutdents must earn at least a 3.5 gpa to qualify. A * denotes a 4.0 grade point average.  Archbold   More...

Earn Degrees

Area students who earned associate degrees and one-year certificates from Northwest State Community College during its fall commencement ceremony, Monday, Dec. More...

Click here for all stories

Opinion

Village, Township Stick Together– For Now

The Fulton County Commissioners have spoken, and in a split decision, told the village it will not separate from German Township. More...

Golden Notes Of Archbold's Memorable Past

Ten Years Ago  Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2007   More...

1992 Pettisville Homecoming Court

Old Photo Corner

Trisha Goldsmith, center back, who was the 1992 Pettisville Homecoming Queen, and her court presided over the Homecoming game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 1992. While the queen was dressed in black, her attendants wore identical purple outfits. More...

Click here for all stories

Religion

News from the Pew & Pulpit

compiled by Cookie Short

Christmas Sunday  United Methodist Church   Sunday: Matt Slawinski, Julie Brink, sound/video; Jami Nathan, liturgist; Susie Slawinski, pianist; Jami Nathan, childrens moments; special music by bell choir. More...

Organizations

Parkinson Support  Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases support group, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 1 pm, St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold.   NAMI  More...

Births

Fulton Co. Health Center   Dec. 20: Gabriela Nunez, Wauseon, girl.  Dec. 22: Kelsi & Kristopher Knisely, Pettisville, boy.   More...

Click here for all stories

Archbold And Pettisville Battle On The Hardwood

Archbold and Pettisville renewed their boys and girls basketball rivalries last week, with the Streaks winning both contests. The AHS boys team won 57-34, Friday, Dec. 23, while the girls team was victorious 58-38, Thursday, Dec. 22. More...

Rex Warns AHS ACT Score Could Decline

When the state of Ohio begins requiring all students to take the American College Test (ACT) or the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), expect scores to decline, said Aaron Rex, superintendent of the Archbold School District, at the Monday, Dec. More...

 

News

December Super Streaks Announced At Assembly

The Archbold Elementary School Super Streaks for December were announced at a Super Streak assembly, Friday, Dec. 16.  Super Streaks are elementary students who have demonstrated respectful, responsible, and safe behavior. More...

82% of AHS Juniors Have Enough Points To Pass Graduation Test

Aaron Rex, superintendent of the Archbold School District, said about 82% of the junior class can pass the new Ohio graduation requirement. Members of the Class of 2018 are required to take seven exams, known as endof course exams. More...

County Unemployment Holds Steady At 4%

The estimated Fulton County unemployment rate for November was 4%, the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services said.  The 4% rate is unchanged from October.  Unemployment in the county started the year at 6%, dipped to 4.4% in April, h More...

Click here for all stories

Public Record

Archbold Police Log

Dec. 16   1:07 pm: Report of marijuana, Archbold High School, no marijuana found.  5:13 pm: Unlock vehicle 1200 block Short-Buehrer Rd.  5:08 pm: Citation to Alicia Perez, 23 Archbold, disobeyed traffic signal, N. Defiance St. at W. More...

Archbold EMS Log

Dec. 3   4:50 am: Fox Chase, medical, transported to Fulton County Health Center.  8:27 am: Fairlawn Haven, ill, transported to FCHC.  3:18 pm: 25000 block Co. Rd. More...

Fulton County Court News

Common Pleas Court   Trudy Foster, Swanton, plaintiff vs Bernard Bricker, Jr, Swanton, defendant. Domestic violence.  Karen Cheezan, Wauseon, plaintiff vs David Cheezan, Wauseon, defendant. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

AHS Girls Raise Record To 9-0 With Win Over Pettisville

Leading 15-12 after one, Archbold took control in the second period on its way to a 58-38 non-league victory over Pettisville, Thursday, Dec. More...

Blue Streaks Strike Down Birds 57-34

The 2016 version of the Archbold-Pettisville boys basketball rivalry was contested Friday, Dec. 23, in a packed Bird Cage. Archbold had too much firepower for the Birds and took home a 57-34 nonleague victory. More...

Wrestlers Beat Montpelier, LC

Archbold earned a pair of victories in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, Thursday, Dec. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed